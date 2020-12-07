President Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom on Monday to champion wrestler Dan Gable, an Iowa legend whom the president called one of the greatest athletes of all time.

“He’s an athletic giant who conquered one of the most difficult and ancient sports in the world,” Mr. Trump said in an Oval Office ceremony.

The president bestowed the nation’s highest civilian award to Mr. Gable, who won an Olympic gold medal in 1972 and two NCAA titles.

During a campaign rally in October in Iowa, Mr. Trump had promised to present the award to Mr. Gable.

As a coach at the University of Iowa, Mr. Gable‘s teams won 15 NCAA titles.

Twenty-three family members joined him in the Oval Office for the event.

“I look at it as an inspiration,” Mr. Gable said. “It will enhance our sport.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.