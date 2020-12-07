The fire departments for the District of Columbia and Prince George’s County are conducting an internal investigation of a car collision on Saturday that both agencies responded to.

The departments released on Sunday a joint statement about the “internal review of the actions taken by” D.C. crew members at a car crash on Kenilworth Avenue that caused a car to catch fire.

The statement did not specify what prompted the investigation, but D.C. Fire Chief John A. Donnelly Sr. said the “review will identify what happened and determine what actions need to be taken if [safety and accountability] core values were not upheld.”

Prince George’s County Fire Chief Tiffany Green said both departments “are working in conjunction with one another to review the incident and to ensure the best possible outcome for all future incident responses with all of us working together.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.