President Trump on Monday slammed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia for refusing to give him “an easy win” by verifying signatures of mail ballots.

“The Republican Governor of Georgia refuses to do signature verification, which would give us an easy win,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “What’s wrong with this guy? What is he hiding?”

Mr. Kemp has said the president’s only recourse to overturn his loss in Georgia is through the courts. The governor and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on Sunday rejected pressure by the president and four GOP state senators to call a special session of the legislature to select pro-Trump presidential electors.

“Doing this in order to select a separate slate of presidential electors is not an option that is allowed under state or federal law,” Mr. Kemp and Mr. Duncan said.

In a campaign rally Saturday night for Georgia’s two Republican U.S. senators, Mr. Trump criticized Mr. Kemp for allowing Democrats to win a “rigged” election. The president also telephoned the governor to ask for a special session.

State elections officials say there is no widespread evidence of fraud. Georgia courts have thrown out several lawsuits attempting to block certification of the vote, which presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden won by more than 12,000 ballots.

