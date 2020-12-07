President Trump personally called the Pennsylvania state House speaker for help in overturning the state’s certified election result, the speaker’s office told reporters Monday.

Two calls were made in the past week, the office of House Speaker Bryan Cutler, a Republican, told The Washington Post.

“The president said, ‘I’m hearing about all these issues in Philadelphia, and these issues with your law,’” Cutler spokesman Michael Straub told the Post in describing his boss’s two conversations with Mr. Trump. “‘What can we do to fix it?’”

According to Mr. Straub, Mr. Cutler told the president that the legislature cannot overturn the slate of electors chosen in the state’s popular vote, which presumed President-elect Joseph R. Biden won by 80,000 votes.

The calls mark the third state, after Michigan and Georgia, in which Mr. Trump has directly asked local Republicans to overturn his loss of that state to Mr. Biden.

They came after Mr. Trump lost numerous legal challenges, in both state and federal court, attempting to overturn the Pennsylvania vote count based on claims of fraud and equal-protection violations.

