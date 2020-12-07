DENVER (AP) - The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday publicly censured a former Weld County District Judge who tipped off his friend that their mutual acquaintance was the target of a federal drug investigation.

Ryan Kamada was censured for violating a variety of ethical and professional rules, The Denver Post reported.

“Then-Judge Kamada’s pattern of reckless disregard for confidential information undermined his office and the public’s confidence in the judiciary,” the censure reads. “In fact, his behavior interfered with a multi-agency law enforcement operation and resulted in a criminal conviction in federal court.”

Kamada tipped off his friend after learning about the investigation when officers asked him to sign a search warrant. He warned the friend via text to stay away from the acquaintance because of the investigation. The friend then tipped off the acquaintance.

Despite Kamada’s warning, both men were later arrested as part of the drug investigation.

According to the censure, Kamada also frequently texted his friends inappropriate comments about what was happening in his courtroom, alerting one friend to a finalized divorce and telling the friend the woman would be “free game tomorrow night.”

Kamada resigned in August 2019 and pleaded guilty to a federal felony charge of obstructing an investigation. He was disbarred and will be sentenced in the federal criminal case in February.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.