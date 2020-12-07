The Army‘s top leaders on Tuesday are expected to release the results of an investigation into the command climate at Fort Hood in Texas, which in recent months has been the scene of several homicides and incidents of sexual harassment.

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy in July appointed five people to the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee who have a broad expertise with the law and government investigations, officials said.

In August, the committee spent two weeks on a fact-finding mission examining the command climate and culture at Fort Hood and the surrounding community to determine whether they “reflect the Army‘s commitment to safety, respect, inclusiveness, diversity and freedom from sexual harassment.”

While at Fort Hood, the committee met with soldiers, unit leaders and local law enforcement officials. Last month, Mr. McCarthy said the report shows that “significant work” needs to be done to improve the way the Army handles sexual harassment and assault in the ranks.

The investigation was initiated in the wake of the disappearance and slaying of Specialist Vanessa Guillen. In April 2020, she was killed by another soldier, Specialist Aaron Robinson, who took his own life in June 2020 as police were closing in.

The Army is expected to announce its recommendations during the release of the investigation results.

