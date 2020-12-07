Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Monday his state will recertify its results for the 2020 presidential election after completing three recounts.

“The results remain unchanged,” Mr. Raffensperger said.

Presumptive Democratic President-elect Joseph R. Biden defeated Republican incumbent Donald Trump in the Peach State by 12,670 votes, or .2%.

Mr. Raffensperger, also a Republican, said Mr. Trump’s campaign’s claims of voter fraud have been “debunked” and the allegations are hurting the state.

“Whether it’s the president of the United States or a failed gubernatorial candidate, disinformation regarding election administration should be condemned and rejected,” he said. “Integrity matters, truth matters.”

