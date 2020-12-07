President Trump has already started the blame game in races that aren’t even over yet.

In a tweet Monday evening, the president said Georgia “RINOS” will be to blame for losses by the state’s two Republican incumbent senators facing runoff elections next month.

“RINOS @BrianKempGA @GeoffDuncanGA, & Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, will be solely responsible for the potential loss of our two GREAT Senators from Georgia,” he said, referring to, respectively, the state’s governor and lieutenant governor by their Twitter handles.

RINOS @BrianKempGA, @GeoffDuncanGA, & Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, will be solely responsible for the potential loss of our two GREAT Senators from Georgia, @sendavidperdue & @KLoeffler. Won’t call a Special Session or check for Signature Verification! People are ANGRY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2020

His tweet also tagged Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and said the state’s officials need to do more to help him in his efforts to reverse the certified victory in Georgia by Democrat Joseph R. Biden in the presidential election.

“Won’t call a Special Session or check for Signature Verification! People are ANGRY!” he said of the “RINOS.”

Republicans hold a 50-48 edge in the Senate. If Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Wornock win, and polling has both races dead even, their party will take control of the Senate because the casting vote in the case of ties would be cast by presumed Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.