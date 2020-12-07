Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden said Monday that he plans to name his picks for attorney general and defense secretary this week.

Mr. Biden told reporters that he was planning on naming his pick for secretary of Defense on Friday. He didn’t specify on the timing for the AG post beyond “this week.”

Potential picks for Mr. Biden’s attorney general nominee include Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama and former deputy attorney general Sally Yates.

Mr. Jones lost his bid for re-election in Alabama this year to Republican Tommy Tuberville.

President Trump fired Ms. Yates from her acting attorney general post in 2017 after she refused to defend Mr. Trump’s ban on travel from many majority-Muslim countries.

Potential picks for Mr. Biden’s defense secretary include Michèle Flournoy, a former under secretary of defense for policy in the Obama administration, and Jeh Johnson, a former Homeland Security secretary in the Obama administration.

California attorney general Xavier Becerra, who Mr. Biden named Monday as his pick to head the Department of Health and Human Services, was also thought to have been in the mix for attorney general.

