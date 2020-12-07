A federal judge tossed a lawsuit in Michigan on Monday, which argued the November election results were corrupt due to Dominion Voting Systems and voter fraud.

The lawsuit filed by pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell had asked the Eastern District of Michigan to halt the certification of the state’s results and to allow an audit of the machines.

Judge Linda V. Parker, an Obama-appointee, rejected the request in a 36-page opinion, saying the lawsuit sought “stunning” relief, which was to “disenfranchise the votes of more than 5.5 million Michigan citizens who, with dignity, hope, and a promise of a voice, participated in the 2020 General Election.”

She noted the “safe harbor” date for resolving contested elections is Dec. 8 — and shamed the plaintiffs for filing the lawsuit late, noting state election officials have already certified the results. The electoral college is set to convene Dec. 14.

“This case represents well the phrase: ‘this ship has sailed,’” the judge wrote. “The time has passed to provide most of the relief Plaintiffs request.”

Ms. Powell’s lawsuit claimed Dominion software manipulated more than 280,000 votes in the battleground state.

She filed a similar lawsuit in Georgia and Arizona. Another judge announced from the bench on Monday he would also be dismissing the Georgia lawsuit, according to reports.

A spokesperson for Dominion Voting Systems has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the 2020 election and dismissed accusations of manipulated votes as conspiracies. The lawsuits sued state officials, and Dominion was not listed as a defendant.

Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden defeated President Trump in Michigan by 154,188 votes or 2.8%.

Georgia officials announced Monday they were re-certifying the election results after conducting three recounts.

“The results remain unchanged,” said Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State.

Mr. Biden defeated Mr. Trump in the peach state by 12,670 votes or .2%.

The Trump team did get a small victory over the weekend when Judge Kevin Elsenheimer, a county judge in Michigan, allowed for a forensic audit of 22 voting machines in Antrim County.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.