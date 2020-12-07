Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan took umbrage Monday over the refusal of President Trump and his allies to accept the results of the election in Georgia, where presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden was declared the winner.

Mr. Duncan said it is not hard to see that Mr. Biden won the morning after a debate in which Sen. Kelly Loeffler deflected when asked whether Mr. Trump lost the election in Georgia.

“No, it wasn’t hard at all,” Mr. Duncan said on CNN. “This isn’t a third world country here in Georgia. We’ve been running elections for a long, long time.”

Gov. Brian Kemp, who appointed Ms. Loeffler to her Senate seat last year, and Mr. Duncan have been on the receiving end of sharp criticism from Mr. Trump since Mr. Biden emerged with a 12,000-vote win in the Nov. 3 election.

Mr. Trump says the election was rigged and alleges massive voter fraud. The argument has not gained much traction in the courts.

The charge, however, has caught fire with Trump supporters, revealing fissures in the GOP that some Republicans worry could hurt their chances of defending a pair of Senate seats in the Georgia runoff races on Jan. 5.

In the Georgia Senate debate Sunday, Democrat Raphael Warnock asked Ms. Loeffler, “Yes or no, Senator Loeffler, did Donald Trump lose a recent presidential election?”

Ms. Loeffler responded that Mr. Trump “has every right to use every legal recourse available” before pivoting to a scripted attack against Mr. Warnock.

“My opponent, radical liberal Raphael Warnock, would be a rubber stamp for Chuck Schumer, because he’s bought and paid for by tens of millions of dollars from out of state, dark liberal money from Chuck Schumer,” she said, referring to Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

