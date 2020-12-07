D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday announced a one-time $1,200 stimulus payment for an estimated 20,000 eligible residents who are unemployed.

The city will use money from the federal government’s Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to fund the one-time payments, the mayor said.

Any resident who filed and was deemed qualified for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) as of Nov. 30 is eligible for the payments, which will be issued on a rolling basis throughout December.

PUA is one of six programs being implemented nationwide that were authorized through the CARES Act, and it is set to end this year.

The PUA program covers people who are: self-employed, independent contractors, gig economy workers, seeking part-time employment, lacking sufficient work history, and those who exhausted their eligibility for both traditional unemployment insurance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.