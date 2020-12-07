WEST HAVEN, Vt. (AP) - No injuries reported after a state trooper fired his handgun during a standoff that ended early Monday in West Haven, Vermont State Police said.

The incident began at about 8:40 a.m. Sunday when troopers received a report about a dispute between two men who are related.

Police didn’t locate one of the subjects until 2:30 p.m. when troopers found him in a vehicle on Main Road.

The trooper fired his weapon after the subject refused to cooperate and a standoff occurred. The standoff continued until about 1:21 a.m. Monday when the subject was taken into custody.

Police haven’t released the names of any of the individuals involved in the case.

The investigation is continuing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.