NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) - A man was stabbed to death early Monday inside a Norfolk apartment in northeastern Nebraska, and a Niobrara woman has been arrested in the case, police said.

Officers were called to the apartment just after midnight and found Roger Saul, 41, dead inside with a stab wound to his neck, the Norfolk Police Department said in a news release. Witnesses told investigators that Saul and Latessa Thomas, 24, of Niobrara, had been arguing in the apartment when Thomas grabbed a kitchen knife, threatened Saul, then stabbed him, police said.

Police found Thomas a few blocks away and arrested her on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police Capt. Michael Bauer said in the news release that there are no other suspects in the case.

Thomas was being held Monday at the Madison County Jail.

