WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):

President-elect Joe Biden says he’ll announce his choice for defense secretary on Friday.

Biden made the comment as he climbed into his motorcade in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday. He also suggested he’d name a nominee for attorney general in the coming days, though exactly when was less clear.

Biden said earlier Monday that he’d chosen California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to serve as health and human services secretary, pending Senate approval. He also tapped former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to serve in that post again.

Biden previously chose Janet Yellen as his treasury secretary nominee, Antony Blinken for secretary of state and Alejandro Mayorkas as his nominee for secretary of homeland security.

The president-elect plans to meet Tuesday with civil rights leaders and is under increasing pressure to choose more people of color for top positions in the new administration, including African and Asian Americans and Latinos.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN‘S TRANSITION TO THE WHITE HOUSE:

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON:

President-elect Joe Biden is naming some of his most prominent allies to be the co-chairs for his upcoming inauguration.

Biden named Rep. James Clyburn as the chair for the Jan. 20 swearing-in. Clyburn, the House majority whip, was arguably Biden’s most important proponent: It was Clyburn’s endorsement that helped swing the South Carolina primary and began Biden’s remarkable comeback in the Democratic field.

The Inaugural Committee also unveiled four co-chairs: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, longtime ally Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Biden’s home state of Delaware and Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, who is set to leave the House to be a senior Biden adviser.

The pandemic is expected to keep the inauguration far smaller than previously.

