President Trump predicted Monday that his legal team will produce “big things” over the next few days challenging Joseph R. Biden’s election, saying he’s already proven voter fraud in several states.

“The case has been made, and now we find out what we can do about it,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “You’ll see a lot of big things happening over the next couple of days.”

Tuesday is the “safe harbor” deadline for states to certify their election results before next week’s Electoral College voting in each state.

The president said his chief election lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, 76, is doing well after being hospitalized on Sunday for COVID-19.

“Rudy’s doing very well, I just spoke to him. … no temperature,” Mr. Trump said. “He called me early this morning, he was the first call I got.”

The president reiterated that the presidential election was “rigged.”

“It’s a disgrace to our country, it’s like a third-world country, these ballots pouring in from everywhere, using machinery that nobody knows ownership,” Mr. Trump said. “The glitches weren’t glitches — they got caught sending out thousands of votes, all against me.”

Courts in Georgia and Michigan on Monday rejected lawsuits on Mr. Trump’s behalf seeking to overturn the election results. Mr. Biden won both states.

Georgia officials said a third recount confirmed that Mr. Biden won by more than 12,000 votes.

