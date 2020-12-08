The Supreme Court of Arizona rejected an appeal challenging the state’s November election results on Tuesday.

The challenge was brought by the state’s Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward concerning mail-in ballots in Maricopa County.

A lower court judge dismissed her case Friday, but she took the challenge to the state’s highest court and has said a small sample of ballots and envelopes she was able to inspect showed some irregularities.

“The court concludes, unanimously, that the trial judge did not abuse his discretion in denying the request in continuing the hearing and permit additional inspection of the ballots,” the court ruled.

Arizona results show presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden topping the president by about 10,457 votes or 0.3%.

The Arizona Supreme Court is composed of seven justices appointed by the governor from a list of proposed nominees derived by a bipartisan commission.

Two of the current justices were appointed by former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer, a Republican, while five others were appointed by current Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican.

