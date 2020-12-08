The Pentagon has disciplined 14 Army officials stationed at Fort Hood as an independent review released Tuesday found that leadership at the central Texas post “knew or should have known” of the high risk of harm to female soldiers on the base.

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy appointed a civilian committee to review the command climate and culture at Fort Hood in the wake of the disappearance and murder of Specialist Vanessa Guillen and a rash of violent crimes and sexual harassment cases in the area.

“The challenges at Fort Hood forced us to take a critical look at our systems, our policies and ourselves. This is not just about metrics but about possessing the ability to show compassion for our teammates and to look out for the best interest of our soldiers,” Mr. McCarthy said Tuesday while releasing the results of the three-month examination.

The officials relieved or suspended from duty include the deputy commanding general of III Corps at Fort Hood and the command team of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment. Mr. McCarthy also suspended the command team of the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood pending the outcome of a continuing investigation.

The Guillen case has resulted in a new policy focusing on what events must occur during the first 48 hours after a soldier fails to report for duty. Previously, troops who were absent for unknown reasons were listed as “absent without leave,” (AWOL.)

Under the new plan, they will first be designed as “absent-unknown” (AUN.) Commanders must determine that a soldier’s absence is voluntary to classify their duty status as AWOL, which is a violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The review committee members, which began their work in August 2020, spent two weeks at Fort Hood and found what they considered a “deficient climate” at the post regarding its implementation of the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program.

The committee, which interviewed several soldiers at the post, said there was fear of retaliation, which resulted in a “significant underreporting” of sexual assault or harassment cases. They recommended changes to the staffing and structure of the SHARP program at Fort Hood and possibly beyond.

The Army’s Criminal Investigation Command detachment at Fort Hood was “under experienced and over assigned.” Those factors adversely impacted investigations into sex crimes and soldier deaths on post, according to the report.

“While the independent review focused on the command climate and culture at Fort Hood, the findings contained in the committee’s report impact the entire Army and more than 1.2 million soldiers,” Mr. McCarthy said.

