WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut police officer was wounded after being shot on Tuesday while investigating a stolen motor vehicle, leading to a car chase that ended with four suspects in custody, local authorities said.

The Waterbury officer was shot in the chest but was wearing a bulletproof vest that likely saved his life, Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said at a late afternoon news conference. The officer, whose name was not released, suffered only minor injuries and was reported in stable condition at a local hospital.

“That officer is doing fine and recovering now and getting ready to be released from the hospital,” Spagnolo said.

Authorities did not release many details on what led to the shooting, saying only the officer was shot during a stolen motor vehicle investigation.

Four suspects were taken into custody near Waterbury-Oxford Airport after leading police on a chase after the shooting. Their names and the charges were not announced.

State police detectives are investigating the shooting.

