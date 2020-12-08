The House on Tuesday approved the National Defense Authorization with a veto-proof majority in the face of several threats to reject the legislation from President Trump.

The massive, $740 billion legislation was approved by a 335-78 margin. The legislation needed at least 290 votes in favor to avoid a presidential veto.

140 Republicans voted in favor of the bill that sets military spending levels, while 195 Democrats voted in support.

The votes against the bill were virtually evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, as 37 Democrats and 40 Republicans voted to reject the legislation.

The final version of the NDAA includes a provision that requires the Pentagon to rename nearly a dozen military bases that honor former leaders of the Confederacy, and lacks language to repeal Section 230 of the communications decency act. Mr. Trump cited both outcomes as reasons to reject the must-pass legislation.

Key Republicans have rejected the White House’s demand, saying Sec. 230 — which provides legal protections to communication companies for the content their users post — is not something that should be included in a defense policy bill. As one of the few must-pass measures as the current Congress winds down, the NDAA has become a tempting target for other pet projects.

“By passing the FY21 NDAA conference report with a sweeping, veto-proof majority, the House has proven we are capable of legislating and reaching compromise that results in good policy outcomes,” House Armed Services Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Smith, Washington State Democrat, said in a statement following the bill’s passage.

He highlighted the provision to remove names, symbols, displays, monuments and paraphernalia that honors former Confederate leaders, and the establishment of a Chief Diversity Officer within the Pentagon “to ensure our military reflects our country’s diversity.”

The massive defense bill includes a number of attractive features for lawmakers, including a 3% pay raise for troops, funding for new weapons systems, new policies to deter China and Russia, and increases in housing protections and standards for military families.

It rescinds Mr. Trump’s emergency declaration to obtain funding for the Mexican border wall, puts at least a temporary hold on plans to draw down more troops in Afghanistan, Germany and South Korea, and orders a Government Accounting Office study of U.S. backing for Saudi Arabia in Yemen’s civil war.

Mr. Trump has previously threatened to veto the defense policy legislation. But unlike this year, Republicans have quickly moved to strike a compromise with the president on his key criticisms.

The president so far vetoed eight bills during his four years in office, and Congress has not managed once to assemble the two-thirds majority in each chamber needed to override him.

“It is my hope that the President signs the FY21 NDAA into law given how important passage is for our service members and their families, however I remain confident that Congress will exercise our authority to override a potential veto should he choose to put his ego first,” Mr. Smith said, and expressed confidence that the Senate will easily approve the legislation.

The Senate is expected to vote on the final version of the bill later this week, and all eyes are watching to see if it will also receive a two-thirds majority to avoid a presidential veto.

