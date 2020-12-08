ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A pickup truck driver is accused of causing the deaths of two people in a September crash in Rochester, police said.

Joshua McCarthy, 33, of Rochester, was arrested Monday on two counts of negligent homicide, three counts of witness tampering, and falsifying physical evidence.

Police said the truck collided with an SUV driven by James Hughes Sr., 64, of Barrington on Sept, 19. Hughes died on the way to the hospital, police said. His wife, Suzanne Hughes, 59, died at the scene.

Two passengers in the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital. McCarthy and another passenger weren’t hurt.

McCarthy was released on $10,000 personal recognizance bail and awaits arraignment. A phone number couldn’t be found for him, and it wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

