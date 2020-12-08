Americans are still arming themselves. A lot. Even presumed President-elect Joseph R. Biden is an influence in this phenomenon.

The industry source Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting estimates that sales of firearms topped 2.1 million in November, an increase of 49% from this time last year. The analysis is based on data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

Similar spikes in sales at a “record-breaking pace” have occurred throughout the year, the organization says.

“The demand for guns, bullets and ammunition in Montana has caused a record surge in FBI firearm background checks in the state and has retailers and manufacturers overwhelmed and shocked,” said the Missoulian, a newspaper based in Missoula, a city of 74,000 in western Montana.

Ted Beardsley, the owner of Empire Arms and Ammunition in Manhattan — a town tucked in the southwestern part of Montana — vouches for the burgeoning increase in gun and ammo sales in 2020. It’s not just a surge.

“That’s an understatement. It’s been absolutely insane,” he told the newspaper.

Maryland gun shop owner Dan Hartman, meanwhile, attributes the explosive increase to public uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic and continuing social unrest and protests in major cities.

He also cites “the prospect of President-elect Joe Biden, a gun control advocate, in the White House,” The Baltimore Sun reports.

“People are scared,” Mr. Hartman told the newspaper.

Former President Barack Obama “was the best gun salesman in the history of the United States, and I think Biden will be likewise. People will buy in anticipation of the regulations,” Mark Pennak, president of the gun rights group Maryland Shall Issue, told The Sun.

“People will buy in anticipation of the regulations. Gun owners will likely not trust the new administration,” Mr. Pennak said.

A FAMOUS ‘HERO WEAPON’

A recent note to Inside the Beltway from Los Angeles-based Julien’s Auctions reveals that a single firearm was the most expensive item in an “Icons and Idols” bidding event of 500 famous Hollywood props, costumes and memorabilia.

But this is not just any firearm.

“The top-selling item of the event was the Walther PP handgun used by legendary actor Sir Sean Connery in his acting debut as James Bond, 007, in the very first Bond film to come to screen,” the auctioneer advises, referring to the 1962 film “Dr. No.”

It sold for $256,000.

“In the cinematic debut of the character of James Bond, Connery uses this hero weapon throughout the film and helped to establish and define the character that has been featured in books, films, and other media for the past nearly six decades,” the auctioneer adds.

“The silhouette of the Walther PP and PPK has served as the key iconic image for the character of James Bond since the film franchise debuted with ‘Dr. No.’ This deactivated handgun was the first of all that followed. The winning bidder, who wishes to remain anonymous, was an American who has seen every James Bond movie,” Julien’s concludes.

WHO ARE YOU AGAIN?

The list of inclusive and socially aware pronouns is growing. Forget the familiar “me,” “you,” “him,” “her” and maybe even “it.” They are just not specific enough.

Undergraduates who want to apply to the Georgia State University business school program they will have “no shortage of pronouns to choose from,” reports Greg Piper, associate editor of The College Fix, a news organization which tracks liberal leanings at U.S. college and universities.

The application form for the program includes 10 sets of pronouns, plus a field for entering your own “in case none of the listed options covers you,” Mr. Piper writes.

Here’s a sampling of what the applicants can choose from:

Co, co, cos, cos, coself.

En, en, ens, ens, enself.

Ey, em, eir, eirs, emself.

Yo, yo, yos, yos, yoself.

Ve, vis, ver, ver, verself.

Xie, hir, hir, hirs, hirself.

Ze, zir, zir, zirs, zirself.

The application, Mr. Piper says, is from a program titled “Women Lead” which aspires to equip the students with “the skills, experience and networking opportunities needed to get a seat at the table among business leaders.”

THE DAWN OF THE BIDEN JOURNALISTS

Should presumed President-elect Joseph R. Biden become “President Biden” in the future, the character and persistent habit of the press likely will change. It will not be the journalism of President Trump’s era.

“Political reporters and opinion columnists (to the extent there is a difference) developed a number of charming quirks over the course of Trump’s presidency that, for whatever reason, are unlikely to carry over into the Biden administration,” writes observant Andrew Stiles, a senior writer for The Washington Free Beacon.

He has some predictions. Among the journalistic quirks due to disappear in the cuddly new Biden era: Combative questioning, constant fact-checking, writing the same opinion column over and over again, writing fawning profiles of other journalists, and referring to journalists as “heroes.”

POLL DU JOUR

• 59% of the world’s population worry about coronavirus; 47% worry about the cost of living and inflation; 45% about unemployment.

• 45% worry about poverty, 43% cite their nation’s health care system, 39% the environment.

• 39% worry about corruption, 36% cite crime, 33% cite education.

• 29% worry about terrorism, 26% cite taxes, 25% “pensions” and 19% immigration.

Source: An IPSOS/EDF Group poll of 24,004 adults in THE U.S., Australia, Mexico, Belgium, Nigeria, Brazil, Norway, Canada, Poland, Chile, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, Singapore, Egypt, South Africa, France, South Korea, Germany, Spain, India, Sweden, Indonesia, Turkey, Italy, Britain, Japan, United Arab Emirates AND Morocco. Respondents were offered multiple topics to choose from.

• Kindly follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.