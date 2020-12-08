House Majority Whip James Clyburn predicted Tuesday that Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio will be nominated for some position in presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s Cabinet.

“I think so — Marcia Fudge is a tremendous candidate,” Mr. Clyburn, South Carolina Democrat, said on CNN. “I will continue to advocate for her.”

He said he’s pushing for her to be agriculture secretary but said he didn’t know if that’s where she would end up.

Longtime Biden ally Tom Vilsack, a former agriculture secretary and former Iowa governor, is also thought to be a leading contender for that post.

Mr. Biden has been facing pressure to put up more Black nominees for Cabinet-level posts. Ms. Fudge is a past chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Mr. Biden is expected to name retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin as his pick to lead the Pentagon. Gen. Austin would be the first Black defense secretary.

Mr. Clyburn is chairing Mr. Biden’s inaugural committee. His endorsement ahead of the South Carolina primary in February was credited with turning around Mr. Biden’s fortunes in the 2020 Democratic primary contest.

Activists are already talking about the possibility that former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner, a top ally of Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, could run for the vacated House seat if Ms. Fudge departs for the administration.

Ms. Fudge represents the heavily Democratic 11th Congressional District, which includes parts of Cleveland.

