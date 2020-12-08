Jenna Ellis, an attorney boosting President Trump’s bid to contest the election results, has told people she tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report in Axios that says the Rudolph W. Giuliani sidekick attended a White House Christmas party Friday.

It’s unclear when Ms. Ellis contracted the virus or if she was infectious at the time of the party in the East Wing. The Axios report says she was not seen wearing a mask.

Ms. Ellis is a key player in Mr. Trump’s state-by-state efforts to cast doubt on the election day results that show Mr. Trump lost to Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden. They say accounts of fraud and other ballot chicanery haven’t been investigated, though their legal challenges have fallen flat.

Ms. Ellis’s reported infection comes two days after Mr. Giuiliani, Mr. Trump’s lawyer and a former New York City mayor, was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital for COVID-19.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.