John Lennon was remembered Tuesday by his surviving former bandmates and relatives on the 40th anniversary of the legendary Beatles co-founder being fatally shot outside his New York City residence.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr each paid tribute to their former musical partner on social media four decades to the day since he was slain at the age of 40 by crazed Beatles fan Mark David Chapman.

“A sad sad day but remembering my friend John with the great joy he brought to the world,” Mr. McCartney said in a social media post where he shared an image showing both former Beatles together.

Mr. Starr also shared an image showing himself alongside Lennon and said that he was calling on radio stations around the world to remember him by playing the Beatles song “Strawberry Fields Forever.”

Lennon’s sons Sean and Julian, who were mere children when their father was killed, similarly posted images on social media of their dad marking the 40th anniversary of his death.

Yoko Ono Lennon publicly acknowledged the anniversary as well by reflecting on the death of her husband in addition to the countless others caused by guns in the decades since.

“The death of a loved one is a hollowing experience,” Mrs. Ono Lennon, 87, posted on Twitter. “After 40 years, Sean, Julian and I still miss him.”

That post made by Mrs. Ono Lennon on Twitter also included an image depicting her husband’s iconic eyeglasses, splattered in blood, accompanied by grim statistics about gun violence.

More than 1.4 million people have been killed by guns in the U.S. during the 40 years since Lennon was shot and killed, the post said.

Chapman was convicted of murdering Lennon and has been incarcerated ever since. He has been denied parole 11 times.

