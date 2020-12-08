COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Columbia man who caused a fatal crash and then fled the scene was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in prison.

Lukas Evans, 22, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty in the death of 37-year-old Jordan Hoyt, of Columbia.

Police said Evans was fleeing from an earlier crash when he hit Hoyt’s vehicle head-on and drove away.

He was originally scheduled to go on trial in April for second-degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident. But Evans pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and armed criminal action.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.