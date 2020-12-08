Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden is expected to tap Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio as his pick to head the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Ms. Fudge said Tuesday she would accept the post if offered but that she was in a “holding pattern.”

“If I were to be named, certainly it’s an honor and a privilege to be asked to be in a president’s Cabinet,” she said. “If I can help this president in any way possible, I am more than happy to do it.”

House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina had all but guaranteed earlier Tuesday that Ms. Fudge would get a high-level post in the incoming administration if she wanted it.

Politico first reported the news of the expected pick.

The news about Ms. Fudge came on the same day Mr. Biden officially named retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin as his pick to lead the Pentagon. Gen. Austin would be the first Black U.S. Defense Secretary.

Mr. Biden also had a meeting with leaders from a handful of civil rights organizations on Tuesday as he faces pressure to tap more Black leaders for high-level posts.

Ms. Fudge, a former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, would be another House member to leave their current job to join the Biden administration.

Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana is leaving his seat to become a senior advisor and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

