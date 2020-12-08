House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said the latest coronavirus relief proposal from the Trump administration shows progress, but hold out for the ongoing bipartisan package.

“While it is progress that Leader McConnell has signed off on a $916 billion offer that is based off of the bipartisan framework, the President’s proposal must not be allowed to obstruct the bipartisan Congressional talks that are underway,” they wrote in a statement. “The bipartisan talks are the best hope for a bipartisan solution.

“The President’s proposal starts by cutting the unemployment insurance proposal being discussed by bipartisan Members of the House and Senate from $180 billion to $40 billion. That is unacceptable,” they continued.

Treasury Secretary Stephen T. Mnuchin offered the proposal to Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, Tuesday evening. It would cover state and local government funding, “robust” liability protections for businesses and schools, and loans for small businesses. It would also give a $600 direct payment to individuals.

Mr. Mnuchin also ran the proposal by Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Lawmakers are still working on transforming a $908 billion framework into legislation, and trying to work out a deal on both liability protections and funds for state and local governments.

