The Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Georgia have sued Georgia’s secretary of state and election officials to ensure they enforce state election laws ahead of the Senate runoffs on Jan. 5.

The lawsuit filed in state court pushes Brad Raffensperger, the secretary of state, to ensure poll observers are able to review absentee ballots and make proper objections, which the RNC said did not happen in the November elections.

It also asks that proper surveillance and protocols are followed for ballot drop boxes.

Georgia officials have repeatedly defended their state, saying no widespread voter fraud was found after three recounts.

President Trump and his allies have charged the state officials with election irregularities and voter fraud surrounding the state’s mail-in ballots.

Mr. Raffensperger announced Monday his state will re-certify the presidential election results after completing several recounts.

“The results remain unchanged,” Mr. Raffensperger said.

Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden defeated Mr. Trump in the peach state by 12,670 votes or .2%.

Mr. Raffensperger said Mr. Trump’s campaign’s claims of voter fraud have been “debunked” and the allegations are hurting the state.

“Whether it’s the president of the United States or a failed gubernatorial candidate, disinformation regarding election administration should be condemned and rejected. Integrity matters, truth matters,” he said on Monday.

The Senate runoff elections on Jan. 5 will determine if Republicans maintain control of the upper chamber.

Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, both Republicans, were forced into the runoffs after not obtaining 50% of the vote in November, which state law requires.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.