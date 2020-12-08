Sidney Powell, a pro-Trump attorney, took her case alleging voter fraud and irregularities with the voting machines used in Georgia to a federal appeals court Tuesday.

The appeal comes after a federal district court judge dismissed the case on Monday. Another judge also dismissed her Michigan lawsuit on Monday involving similar allegations.

But Ms. Powell has claims still pending before district court judges in Arizona and Wisconsin.

The Arizona judge heard oral arguments against state officials on Tuesday concerning Dominion Voting Systems.

The lawsuits claim Dominion Voting Systems’ machines connected to the internet, which violates election laws.

The Arizona lawsuit challenges more than 412,000 votes in the battleground state, which certified its results last month. Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden defeated Mr. Trump in Arizona by 10,457 votes or .3%.

Judge Diane J. Humetewa, an Obama appointee, said she will decide whether to dismiss the Arizona challenge by Wednesday afternoon “at the very latest.”

She asked Julia Haller, who argued the case on behalf of the challengers contesting Arizona’s results, why this lawsuit shouldn’t be dismissed like the other challenges, given that Tuesday is the “safe harbor” date for election lawsuits to be settled under federal law, which says resolutions need to be reached six days before the Electoral College convenes on Dec. 14.

The judge also noted the state’s election results were certified.

But Ms. Haller argued that Bush v. Gore, the 2000 case challenging Florida’s results, was considered by the justices after the state had certified results.

“The U.S. Supreme Court did not say it is too late,” Ms. Haller said.

She also said the issue presented is not partisan, because the House of Representatives passed a voting rights and election integrity bill last year that said, “voting machines should not be connected to the internet.”

“This is an election integrity issue,” she told the judge.

Justin Nelson, the attorney representing Arizona officials, said the lawsuit consisted of “conspiracy allegations” and the court should dismiss the “frivolous” case.

Judge Timothy C. Batten, a Bush-appointee, dismissed a similar lawsuit against Georgia officials Monday, as did Judge Linda V. Parker, an Obama-appointee, who heard the Michigan case, which alleged the same voter fraud allegations involving Dominion.

A spokesperson for Dominion Voting Systems has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the 2020 election and dismissed accusations of manipulated votes as conspiracies. The lawsuits sued state officials, and Dominion was not listed as a defendant.

Ms. Powell plans to take the cases all the way to the Supreme Court and has already appealed the Georgia dismissal to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“We are going to proceed immediately with an emergency appeal, and we expect to get relief in the Supreme Court,” Ms. Powell told Newsmax.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.