Treasury Secretary Stephen T. Mnuchin offered a $916 billion coronavirus relief proposal Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, putting liability protections and state and local funding back on the table from Republicans.

It’s the first offer from the White House since before Election day.

In a statement, Mr. Mnuchin said he spoke with Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, at 5 p.m. and also ran it by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and President Trump.

The proposal from the White House raises the price line from the $908 bipartisan, bicameral framework being hashed out on Capitol Hill and cover state and local government funding, “robust” liability protections for businesses and schools, as well as loans for small businesses.

Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, said it improved on the bipartisan proposal with the policy language on liability protections and it also provides $600 direct payments to individuals.

There were no additional direct payments in the bipartisan frameworks, despite bipartisan interest, because there was still significant opposition from Republicans.

“It’s a much better product,” Mr. McCarthy said. “I don’t see a reason why Pelosi should be opposed to it.”

Part of the money will come from $140 billion in unused funds from the Paycheck Protection Program and $429 billion of Treasury funds.

“I look forward to achieving bipartisan agreement so we can provide this critical economic relief to American workers, families and businesses,” Mr. Mnuchin said.

His proposal comes just hours after Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, suggested dropping both provisions from a coronavirus relief deal as they were the most contentious elements, a suggestion that was immediately shot down by top Democrats.

The two issues — opposing top priorities for Democrats and Republicans — have been at the center of collapsed covid-relief deals since the summer.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.