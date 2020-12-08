The Supreme Court declined to take up a case concerning Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballots on Tuesday, which was brought by a Republican congressman in the battleground state.

There was no comment issued with the move from the high court.

Rep. Mike Kelly, Pennsylvania Republican, had filed a pro-Trump lawsuit challenging his state’s mail-in ballots.

Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes and is expected to receive the states 20 electoral votes.

