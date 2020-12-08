Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden is expected to tap former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack as his pick for U.S. agriculture secretary, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Mr. Vilsack would reprise the role he held during the Obama administration when Mr. Biden was vice president.

He was a key backer of Mr. Biden in the Hawkeye State ahead of the caucuses this year, though Mr. Biden got off to a slow start and finished fourth in Iowa before eventually turning things around.

Axios first reported the news of the expected pick.

Neither Mr. Vilsack nor Mr. Biden’s transition team immediately responded to requests for comment.

