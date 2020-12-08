President Trump on Tuesday called on congressional Republicans to vote against the annual defense policy bill because it does not include language to repeal legal protections for communications companies, also known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

“I hope House Republicans will vote against the very weak National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which I will VETO. Must include a termination of Section 230 (for National Security purposes), preserve our National Monuments, & allow for 5G & troop reductions in foreign lands!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The president has issued several threats to veto the crucial defense policy bill — which also sets military spending levels. Earlier this year, he vowed to reject the bill because it includes language to rename 10 military bases that honor former leaders of the Confederacy.

Despite Mr. Trump’s pleas, congressional Republicans have dismissed his threats to veto the bill, arguing that a repeal of Sec. 230 does not belong in the defense policy bill.

“Section 230 needs to be addressed, but in a different place, and in a different way,” Texas Rep. Mac Thornberry, the ranking Republican on the House armed services panel, said Monday. “Doing it on the defense bill, airdropping it at the last minute, is not the right thing.”

The House is expected to vote on the final NDAA Tuesday, while the Senate is expected to vote later this week. Top defense lawmakers have predicted the bill will see strong bipartisan support, but it remains unclear whether it will receive enough backing to avoid Mr. Trump’s veto.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.