President Trump insisted again Tuesday that he won reelection, and called on Republican-led state legislatures and the conservative-majority Supreme Court to step in and correct “fraud and deception” in the voting.

“Hopefully the next administration will be the Trump administration, because you can’t steal hundreds of thousands of votes,” the president said at a White House event on development of vaccines for COVID-19.

“Let’s see whether or not somebody has the courage, whether it’s a legislator or legislatures, or whether it’s a justice of the Supreme Court or a number of Justices of the Supreme Court,” he added. Let’s see if they have the courage to do what everybody in this country knows is right.”

Electoral College members in each state will meet on Monday to cast their votes in the election, in which Democrat Joseph R. Biden defeated Mr. Trump by 306 electoral votes to 232.

On the same day that Republican officials in Texas sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in the Supreme Court for holding an allegedly “flawed” election, the president declared, “We won the swing states.”

“You can’t have fraud and deception and all of the things that they [Democrats] did,” Mr. Trump said. “I received almost 75 million votes, the highest number of votes in the history of our country for a sitting president. … all you have to do is turn on your local television set and you’ll see what happened with thousands of ballots coming out from under tables… And if somebody has the courage, I know who the next administration will be.”

