President Trump’s legal team made clear Tuesday they plan to continue their legal fight challenging the election results through January.

Tuesday marked the “safe harbor” deadline, which is meant for states to resolve any legal issues ahead of the Electoral College convening on Dec. 14, under federal law.

Rudolph W. Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, the attorneys representing the president, said the courts have considered election challenges through January, well past the Dec. 8 deadline.

“Justice Ginsburg recognized in Bush v. Gore that the date of ‘ultimate significance’ is January 6, when Congress counts and certifies the votes of the Electoral College,” they said in a statement Tuesday. “The only fixed day in the U.S. Constitution is the inauguration of the President on January 20 at noon.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.