LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say a man is dead after being shot by police responding to a reported residential burglary in progress.

Officers shot the man at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday when they entered the home and saw him attacking the resident with a hammer, a police statement said.

No identities were released and the statement did not indicate whether the resident was injured.

