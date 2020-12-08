Congressional Democrats are raising doubts about whether they would vote to waive a ban on recent military officers serving as Defense secretary for retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, who is expected to be presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s pick to lead the Pentagon.

If Mr. Biden nominates Gen. Austin, Congress would have to vote to bypass a law requiring former active-duty officers to be retired for at least seven years before being appointed defense secretary. Gen. Austin led U.S. Central Command until he retired in 2016.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who spent multiple tours in the Middle East as a CIA analyst, said the Defense secretary post is purposely structured to try to guarantee civilian oversight of the U.S. military.

“After the last four years, civil-military relations at the Pentagon definitely need to be rebalanced,” the Michigan Democrat said. “General Austin has had an incredible career — but I’ll need to understand what he and the Biden administration plan to do to address these concerns before I can vote for his waiver.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, said he had great respect for Gen. Austin but that he would not support granting a waiver.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn praised the expected pick of Gen. Austin on Tuesday and said the concerns surrounding another waiver are legitimate.

“I think that this is something that’s been done before, and anything that’s been done before can be done again,” the South Carolina Democrat said on CNN.

In January 2017, a GOP-led House and Senate voted to bypass the law and allow recently retired Marine Gen. James Mattis to serve as President Trump’s defense secretary.

Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, voted yes but said he wouldn’t support doing so in the future.

Many Democrats, including current House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith of Washington, had objected to the waiver process after Mr. Trump’s transition team blocked Gen. Mattis from testifying before the panel.

Senate Democrats who voted no included former 2020 presidential contenders Sens. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Presumptive Vice President-elect Sen. Kamala D. Harris voted yes on the waiver and yes on Gen. Mattis’s confirmation.

“While I remain concerned about the erosion of civilian control of the military, as demonstrated by General Mattis being considered for this role less than seven years after his military service, I believe this is a unique exception,” she said then.

