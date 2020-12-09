Seventeen states, led by Missouri, are backing Texas in its bid to have the Supreme Court hear a challenge to the presidential election in four battleground states.

Texas sued Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia on Tuesday, saying the four states altered election laws for the November contest without authorization from state legislatures, violating the Constitution.

In addition to Missouri, the other red states pushing for Texas’s court fight are Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Indiana, Louisiana, North Dakota, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Tennessee and West Virginia.

The states filed an amicus brief, known as a friend-of-the-court brief, in support of the Texas case, arguing the justices should review the matter.

“When non-legislative actors in other states encroach on the authority of the ‘legislature thereof’ in that state to administer a presidential election, they threaten the liberty, not just of their own citizens, but of every citizen of the United States who casts a lawful ballot in that election,” the brief read.

