Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward said Wednesday she’ll decide whether to take her election challenge to the U.S. Supreme Court in the next 24-hours.

Her case was dismissed Monday by the Arizona Supreme Court.

It concerned mail-in ballots in Maricopa County.

A lower court judge dismissed the case last week, but she took the challenge to the state’s highest court over the weekend and has said a small sample of ballots and envelopes she was able to inspect showed some irregularities.

In a video message posted to her Twitter page Wednesday, Ms. Ward said she may take the case to the Supreme Court and plans to make that announcement on Thursday.

“The COVID restrictions made it very difficult for our observers to actually meaningfully observe the duplication process, the signature verification process, the digital adjudication process — all of those things which is what our case has been about,” she said in the video.

Ms. Ward noted she found abnormalities in mail-in ballots that she inspected in Maricopa County, and wants the court to give her an opportunity to find more examples of fraud.

A spokesperson for the Arizona GOP said they are “weighing the idea” of taking the case to the high court justices.

Arizona results show presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden topping the president by about 10,457 votes or 0.3%.

