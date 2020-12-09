The bipartisan group of lawmakers working on the $908 billion coronavirus package circulated a further-developed summary on Wednesday, showing that state and local funding and liability protections remain sticking points.

The six-page outline delves deeper into the breakdown of funds than the framework released last week, according to a copy obtained by The Washington Times. Lawmakers have been working since last week to turn the proposal into legislative text.

Unemployment benefits would be given a 16-week extension from their current expiration date in December, and payments would be enhanced by $300 per week.

The proposal also sets aside $300 billion for the small business Paycheck Protection Program to allow for a second round of funds, with businesses with 300 or fewer employees eligible.

Though state and local government funding still has a $160 billion allocation, both that issue and liability protection are described as an “agreement in principle as the basis for good faith negotiations.”

The framework does not include direct payments to Americans, despite vocal pushback from Democrats and a handful of Republicans.

Sen. Angus King, Maine independent, one of the members of the “908 coalition,” told reporters he and Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, are making progress on their liability proposal and aim to release details later Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has yet to endorse the bipartisan package as a starting point, though the Republican senators spearheading the effort — Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, and Susan Collins of Maine — met with him last week to go over the proposal in more detail.

Earlier this week, Mr. Cassidy told reporters that the compromise hinges on a deal for state and local funding with liability protections.

“Maybe the whole deal goes,” he said, when asked about liability protections being potentially dropped. “I want a deal.”

The two issues — opposing top priorities for Democrats and Republicans — have been at the center of collapsed COVID relief deals since the summer.

The new details of the bipartisan package comes after the Trump administration offered a $916 billion proposal Tuesday that would include liability protections, state and local government funding and a $600 direct payment, but cuts unemployment benefits.

Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, accused Democrats of obstructing a deal for not accepting the $916 billion proposal, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, has urged lawmakers to hold out for more results from the bipartisan coalition.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.