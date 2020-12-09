President Trump, in his personal capacity as a candidate for re-election, filed his motion Wednesday to intervene in a case brought by Texas challenging four battleground states’ election results.

Texas sued Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia, arguing election officials altered state laws for the November election without authorization from the state legislatures, violating the Constitution.

Seventeen states have backed Texas in the legal fight as Mr. Trump moved to intervene.

“Election officials in each of the defendant states altered or otherwise failed to enforce state election laws in the conduct of the 2020 election,” the president’s filing read.

The motion goes on to argue that Mr. Trump was successful by historical markers in the November election, winning both Florida and Ohio; no candidate in the history of the country has ever lost the election after winning those two states. It also notes that he won 18 of the country’s 19 bellwether counties.

“The fact that nearly half of the country believes the election was stolen should come as no surprise,” the president’s brief read.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.