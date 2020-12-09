Recent editorials from Louisiana newspapers:

___

Dec. 9

The Advocate on how changes to U.S. trade policy under President-elect Joe Biden could benefit Louisiana:

Nobody knows better than Joe Biden that he’s not president of the United States just yet. So while we hope for a more pro-trade policy from the incoming administration, it’s reasonable that he is going slow on pronouncements.

But Biden must be aware that the Communist mainland giant of China is turning up the pressure on trade.

With the November signing of a 15-nation Asian trade pact, including China, the United States may be playing catchup instead of leading.

The No. 2 Chinese leader called the new pact a “victory for multilateralism and free trade.”

When a Communist dictatorship can boast of its free-trade bona fides, it is increasingly clear that the United States urgently needs to develop a better policy than that of the last four years. That has been mostly slapping tariffs on products and raw materials from overseas, inhibiting the global trade that is particularly important to Louisiana’s economy.

One of the strong initiatives of the administration in which Biden, the former vice president, served was the Trans-Pacific Partnership. President Donald Trump backed off that painstakingly developed agreement and initiated a round of tariff wars, not only with China but with numerous other trade partners of the United States.

That China went ahead with its agreement now is a challenge that Biden cannot ignore.

“While the United States is currently focused on domestic concerns, including the need to fight the pandemic and rebuild its economy and infrastructure, I’m not sure the rest of the world is going to wait until America gets its house in order,” Jennifer Hillman, a senior fellow for trade and international political economy at the Council on Foreign Relations, told The New York Times. “I think there are going to have to be some responsive actions to what China is doing.”

For the moment, there’s not much Biden can do. But we hope that he will seek to reassess policy that has been in such disarray over the last four years. Tariffs are barriers to trade. Louisiana’s ports and farms and petrochemical manufacturers are deeply dependent on exporting.

While the new Asian trade pact will take years to come into full effect - the TPP negotiations show how long it takes to work out the details - clearly Hillman is right. The world is not going to slow down its drive for growth and prosperity. And China is flexing its muscles, not just militarily but in trade policy.

The Communist champions of free trade? The world is truly a weird place. And Biden will have to sort it out sooner rather than later.

Online: https://www.theadvocate.com

___

Dec. 5

The Advocate on the process of renaming New Orleans streets that previously honored Confederate figures:

More than three years have passed since they yanked Robert E. Lee off his pedestal in New Orleans, but hopefully the community is close to uniting around a worthy replacement.

Mitch Landrieu was ahead of his time in recognizing that relics of the city’s racist past needed to go. But as we said at the time, New Orleans might have benefitted from a more inclusive decision-making process and one that emphasized not just who would be removed, but also what would replace them.

That decision was left to LaToya Cantrell but the mayor had more important things to worry about, like cleaning up the big mess a block downriver from Lee Circle, at the Sewerage and Water Board.

The mayor and City Council addressed the question of who should be honored with street names and memorials in a better fashion: a commission to sort through it all. That kept the focus where it belonged: on the community and its collective values.

Now, the New Orleans City Council Street Renaming Commission has weighed in, suggesting new names for 37 streets and places that honor Confederate veterans and officials or politicians and organizations associated with segregation or the denial of civil rights to minorities.

Arguably the biggest question before the panel was who should sit atop the plinth at what used to be called Lee Circle.

Who could argue with the panel’s choice: Leah Chase? The celebrated chef, who died last year, was famous not only for her cooking but for her gift for bringing people together.

Her cooking won her a James Beard lifetime achievement award and her hospitality kept the tables full at 2301 Orleans Ave., including diners from George W. Bush to Barack Obama. When times were particularly tense in the South, her family restaurant, Dooky Chase, served as a safe gathering space for civil rights advocates.

Across town, near Lake Pontchartrain, the panel recommended renaming Robert E. Lee Boulevard for Allen Toussaint.

Toussaint, who died in 2015, helped shape modern New Orleans music and build the careers of younger performers.

Communities around Louisiana are rethinking who should be honored in their public spaces. In Baton Rouge, which has an avenue named for Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has also appointed a commission to sort through the options. General Alfred Mouton’s statue, among others, provokes controversy in Lafayette.

The East Baton Rouge school board recently renamed Lee High School, which had once been Robert E. Lee High School.

Louisiana has too many problems for our people to be fighting over street names and monuments. The best course is to let citizens come together and offer recommendations that honor the best among us and for politicians to stay out of the way.

Online: https://www.theadvocate.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.