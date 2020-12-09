Staffing shortages at the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) are so severe that its employees worked nearly 7 million hours of overtime last year, costing taxpayers more than $300 million in excess pay, according to a report Wednesday from the Justice Department Inspector General.

At least 31 employees last year earned more than $100,000 in overtime in addition to their regular salary. A cook supervisor at one facility earned more than $139,000 in overtime payments, adding an extra $5,149 to their biweekly paycheck, the report found.

During one pay period, an administrator added more than $11,000 in overtime to the check, according to the report.

The inspector general did not conclude whether or not the overtime was justified, but cited “insufficient staffing” as a reason for certain overtime costs.

The findings come more than a year after the suicide of billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in a Manhattan federal facility cast a spotlight on understaffing at the BOP.

Last year, the union for the two guards tasked with monitoring Epstein said they were regularly forced to work 70-to-80 weeks and one of the guards was on his fifth straight day of overtime shifts.

The guards had allegedly fallen asleep on the job, creating a window for Epstein, who was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, to kill himself.

Wednesday’s inspector general report signaled that such conditions are a routine problem at federal facilities across the country.

“While correctional officers made up almost half of all BOP staff positions, they accounted for approximately 70% of overtime hours and costs, meaning that correctional officers worked more overtime on average than any other position,” the report said.

Overtime costs accounted for more than 7% of the BOP’s payroll last year.

The decline in personnel has hit the BOP hard. Its overall workforce has dropped by roughly 10% since 2017 with the BOP simply not hiring enough workers to meet the demand.

President Trump in 2017 imposed a hiring freeze at the Bureau of Prisons, holding its staffing levels at roughly 33,000, down from about 38,000 just a few years earlier.

As a result, the BOP was forced to invoke a rule allowing people who work in other jobs, such as teachers and cooks, to be trained to fill posts typically manned by correctional officers.

The hiring freeze was lifted in April 2019 and some of the jobs have come back, but the BOP has been slow to fill all the positions.

Attorney General William P. Barr last year said the BOP had been working to hire employees, but blamed “a snafu” in the federal hiring system for the slow pace.

Mr. Barr had ordered the BOP to speed up hiring by filing two positions concurrently, but it still takes months to hire a federal employee.

“The shortages out in the prison facilities themselves was not the freeze,” Mr. Barr said in Senate testimony last year. “I think what it is is, frankly, bureaucracy and I don’t say this in a bad sense, just the way these organizations go out bringing in people they leave much too much of a lead time.”

There were roughly 3,000 open positions across the BOP last year, the inspector general said. The numbers were dire for correctional officers which had more than 3,500 unfilled jobs, accounting for 17% of available corrections positions.

At least 26 correctional officers worked as many hours in a single year last year as two full-time employees, according to the inspector general.

All told correctional officers, accounting for 71% of the BOP’s overtime costs, or roughly $207 million.

Despite the concerns, Inspector General Michael Horowitz did not issue any recommendations for the BOP. Instead, he suggested the BOP use the report to address staffing challenges and improve safety.

The BOP did not respond to a request for comment.

