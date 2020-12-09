The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against Facebook on Wednesday alleging that the company engaged in unlawful behavior to eliminate its competition in social networking.

The FTC wants a federal judge to grant an injunction that could require Facebook to divest its assets, Instagram and WhatsApp.

“Facebook‘s actions to entrench and maintain its monopoly deny consumers the benefits of competition,” said Ian Conner, director of the FTC‘s bureau of competition, in a statement. “Our aim is to roll back Facebook‘s anticompetitive conduct and restore competition so that innovation and free competition can thrive.”

The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia argues that Facebook has enjoyed monopoly control for the personal social networking realm for much of the last decade.

“Since toppling early rival Myspace and achieving monopoly power, Facebook has turned to playing defense through anticompetitive means,” the lawsuit said. “After identifying two significant competitive threats to its dominant position — Instagram and WhatsApp — Facebook moved to squelch those threats by buying the companies, reflecting CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s view, expressed in a 2008 email, that ‘it is better to buy than compete.’ “

Facebook did not immediately comment on the FTC’s litigation. The company’s stock tumbled more than 2% on Wednesday as news of the FTC’s litigation broke.

Several dozen state attorneys general are expected to also file antitrust litigation aimed at Facebook, with Republicans and Democrats working together on the litigation, according to reports.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers have similarly expressed an interest in cracking down on Big Tech, and Wednesday’s litigation is the latest salvo against Facebook.

The House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee began investigating Big Tech last summer and questioned Mr. Zuckerberg at a hearing in July. The committee’s subsequent report on its findings called on the FTC to take action against Big Tech and recommended a revival of antitrust enforcement from the federal government.

Alongside the antitrust scrutiny, Mr. Zuckerberg has also faced grillings in multiple Senate committee hearings focused on election-related content and the efficacy of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Section 230 shields social media companies from legal liability for content posted by users on their platforms.

