More than two dozen House Republicans on Wednesday demanded Attorney General William P. Barr appoint a special counsel to investigate allegations of fraud in November’s presidential election.

The lawmakers sent a letter to President Trump directing him to order Mr. Barr to name a special counsel because “the American people deserve a definitive resolution to the uncertainty hovering over the outcome of our election, but legitimate question of voter fraud remain unanswered.”

Rep. Lance Gooden, Texas Republican, who is leading the push, announced the letter on Twitter.

“Inaction from the DOJ along with comments made by the AG indicate a lack of willingness to investigate the fraud & irregularities. We MUST get to the bottom of this,” he wrote.

The letter said Mr. Barr and the Justice Department haven’t taken strong enough actions to ensure the election’s integrity. It does not detail allegations of voter fraud that have been raised by Mr. Trump and his supporters.

Mr. Barr last month said the Justice Department has not seen fraud on a scale that could have impacted the election and refuted claims that voting machines skewed the election results.

The letter was signed by 27 GOP lawmakers, including Paul Gosar, Arizona, Louie Gohmert, Texas, Thomas Massie, Kentucky, and Ted Budd, North Carolina.

Tensions between Mr. Barr and Republicans continue to escalate over what they perceive as inaction from the Justice Department in response to questions about voter fraud.

Members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus last week held a press conference blasting Mr. Barr as “missing in action.”

At the time, the lawmakers said they saw no evidence Mr. Barr even launched a probe into the election’s integrity.

