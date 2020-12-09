Hunter Biden, the son of presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden, said Wednesday the U.S. attorney in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs.

In a statement released by the campaign, the younger Mr. Biden said federal prosecutors have reached out to his attorney, but did not offer any more details.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” the statement read.

In a separate statement, the Biden-Harris transition team weighed in.

“President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger,” they said.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney in Delaware did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Although it is unclear why Hunter Biden is under investigation, his business dealings have raised questions from Republicans.

Rep. Ken Buck, Colorado Republican, earlier this week asked Attorney General William P. Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter’s role on the board of a Ukrainian energy company when his dad was vice president.

Mr. Buck said the FBI is in possession of emails on a hard drive that are “potentially incriminating.”

