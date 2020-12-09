A majority of Americans, including most Democrats and Republicans, support the House of Representatives voting last week to federally decriminalize marijuana, polling done afterward found Wednesday.

The survey of 1,990 registered voters was conducted in the two days immediately after the House voted last week to pass the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act.

Among all voters surveyed, two-thirds said they support the House passing the MORE Act compared to a quarter who oppose, data firm Morning Consult reported after conducting the polling for Politico.

While only a handful of House Republicans joined the Democratic majority to pass the MORE Act last week, the polling found just over half of self-identified members of the GOP approve of the vote.

Among respondents who identified as Republican, 31% said they strongly support the recent vote to pass the MORE Act, while another 21% said they somewhat support the House approving the bill.

More than three-quarters of Democrats polled said they support the House approving the MORE Act, including 57% who said they strongly support it passing and 20% who said they somewhat support it.

Forty percent of Republicans polled said they strongly or somewhat oppose the House voting to pass the More Act. Fifteen percent of Democrats surveyed answered similarly, comparatively.

The MORE Act would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level by removing the plant from the government’s list of controlled substances and expunging some related past criminal drug convictions.

Introduced by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat, the MORE Act was passed mostly along party lines Friday by a vote of 228-164. Only five of 162 Republicans who voted on the bill supported it.

Republicans currently control of the Senate and are unlikely to bring the bill to the floor for a vote.

