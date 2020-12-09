SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A man authorities say entered the Spokane Teamsters labor union building on Wednesday morning and repeatedly threatened to blow the building up has been arrested by police.

KREM-TV reported the man briefly held at least one person hostage during the incident, which ended around noon.

Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said the man carried what appeared to be an explosive device into the building, located along a busy commercial street. Traffic was routed away from the building during the incident.

Officers were able to get everyone out of the building safely, according to Preuninger.

The Spokane Police Department’s Bomb Squad is working to determine if the device carried into the building was an explosive.

KHQ-TV reported the man carried what he called a “manifesto” that was filled with political remarks.

The Spokane County Democrats have an office in the building and issued a press release condemning the incident.

“We urge every elected official and community leader to join us in condemning this apparently politically motivated act of violence,” said the statement by Spokane County Democrats chair Nicole Bishop and Washington State Democrats chair Tina Podlodowski. “No one should have to fear for their life simply because they participate in our political process.”

