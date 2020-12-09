The Million MAGA March is coming back to downtown Washington this weekend after the rally last month drew thousands.

The event website shows more than 17,000 are planning to show their support for President Trump from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the National Sylvan Theater, which currently is closed.

The Metropolitan Police Department has announced nearby street closures and no-parking areas that go into effect Friday through Sunday.

Shutdown DC is planning to host an “All out against fascism” counterprotest from 1 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. Saturday at Black Lives Matter Plaza. The activist group’s website accuses Trump supporters and the Proud Boys of “destroying community artwork and memorials and starting fights with locals” at the last march on Nov. 14.

“A broad coalition of local organizations is mobilizing to defend Black Lives Matter starting on Friday evening when the Proud Boys start to arrive in town and until they leave on Saturday night,” the website states.

